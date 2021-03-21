Advertisement

Jackrabbits Need Youth To Step Up To Beat Syracuse In NCAA Tournament

SDSU Trying To Fill Void Left By Injured Myah Selland
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX (Dakota News Now) - The last time South Dakota State saw Syracuse they were dancing off the floor of the Carrier Dome and into the Sweet 16 on the strength of a 75-64 victory.

In that game then-sophomore Myah Selland scored 17 points.

Two years later the Jacks will have to find a way to win without the reigning Summit League Player of the Year.

Paiton Burckhard had ten points in the previous meeting and, along with Tylee Irwin, will need to fill some of the void left by Selland. Beyond Lindsey Theuninck, though, the rest of the Jackrabbit roster didn’t play in that prior meeting, and in order to advance, the youth on SDSU will have to step up to help history repeat itself.

The Jacks and Orange hit the floor at in Austin, Texas at 4:30 PM.

