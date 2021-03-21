Advertisement

SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At around 1:30 AM Sunday, Officers made contact with the occupants of a vehicle near East 6th Street and North Phillips Avenue.

An adult male occupant of the vehicle was found to have a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

