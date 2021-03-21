South Dakota reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials are reporting no change in the number of active COVID-19 cases and a drop in hospitalizations.

Sunday’s update showed 145 positive tests in the last day, increasing the total to 115,867 cases since the start of the pandemic. Active cases stayed at 2,233, the report showed.

Hospitalizations dropped by 10 since Saturday, to 59. Of those patients, 13 are being treated in intensive care units and five are on ventilators.

The report listed one new death, a Brown County man in his 60s. The total number of fatalities increased to 1,923.

