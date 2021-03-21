STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP-Sioux Falls Christian Charges Past Sioux Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers entered the State A Basketball Tournament without perhaps their best player, Noah Van Donkersgoed, who was in a walking boot due to a leg injury.

You wouldn’t have known it based on the way they played this weekend.

After dominating wins over St. Thomas More and Dell Rapids, the Chargers went nearly wire-to-wire in the championship game on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, winning their second state title 84-50.

Tyler Prins led all scorers with 27 points. Xavier Van Beek scored 17 and Brooks Nelson added 13.

Oliver Vincent was the only double-figure scorer for the Bulldogs with 22 points.

