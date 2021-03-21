STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP-Roosevelt Runs Away From O’Gorman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As they did throughout the State AA Tournament, the Roosevelt Rough Riders emphatically put their stamp on the championship game.

Up 19-11 at half the Riders charged out of the gates in the third quarter, outscoring rival O’Gorman 41-26 in the second half to bring home their first state championship in seven year, defeating the Knights 60-37.

It completes a dominant weekend in which the Riders won by margins of 17, 26 and 23.

Tyler Feldkamp led all scorers with 20 points. Marcus Phillips scored 14 and Tucker Large added 10.

Kade Moffitt was the only double-figure scorer for the Knights with 18 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.