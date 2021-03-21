STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP-De Smet Ends 22 Year Title Drought With Victory Over Aberdeen Christian

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 22 years the De Smet Bulldogs finally are back on top of South Dakota boy’s basketball.

The Bulldogs claimed the program’s sixth state title, and first since 1999, with a 59-43 victory over Aberdeen Christian in the State B Championship Game on Saturday night at the Barnett Center.

Kalen Garry led all scorers with 23 points and Tory Holland added 10.

Ethan Russell led the Knights with 18 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.