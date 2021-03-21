Advertisement

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP-De Smet Ends 22 Year Title Drought With Victory Over Aberdeen Christian

Bulldogs Win Sixth Championship In Program History 59-43
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 20, 2021
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 22 years the De Smet Bulldogs finally are back on top of South Dakota boy’s basketball.

The Bulldogs claimed the program’s sixth state title, and first since 1999, with a 59-43 victory over Aberdeen Christian in the State B Championship Game on Saturday night at the Barnett Center.

Kalen Garry led all scorers with 23 points and Tory Holland added 10.

Ethan Russell led the Knights with 18 points.

