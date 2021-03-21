Winds Subside Tonight; Watching Next System Monday-Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Strong winds were a problem for the area on our Saturday and that spilled over into our Sunday. Thanks to a passing cold front, we saw more cloud cover and a few isolated showers on our Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures in spots thanks to winds shifting to the NW.

TONIGHT: The cold front will continue to pass through the area, but we will stay dry. We’ll see a mostly clear sky for most of the area with partly cloudy skies for the southeastern parts of the area. Winds will be breezy out of the N and NW at 10-25 mph during the evening but will gradually calm to generally less than 10 mph heading into the overnight hours. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Eyes remain on a storm system forecasted to track northeast from Texas into the Great Lakes. Skies will be cloudy for areas along and east of the I-29 corridor with more sunshine to the west and northwest of there for Monday. Rain will overspread the eastern areas Monday night and lasting through Tuesday night. Some wet snow could mix in Tuesday night east of the I-29 corridor but models have trended warmer and a little further east. If there is any snow accumulation, it would be up to an inch at the very most. The heaviest rain will fall across the southeastern parts of the area, where some areas will likely see over an inch of rain. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with warmer temperatures expected west. Winds will be on the lighter side of things Monday at 5-15 mph, but will increase to 10-25 mph out of the NE Tuesday with higher gusts expected.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: The system departs Wednesday and skies will gradually begin to clear west to east. Winds will remain breezy at times to round out the week. Sunshine returns Thursday but another possible system could bring some isolated showers Friday. Highs are in the mid 40s to low 50s Wednesday with everyone seeing 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows fall back into the 20s and 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG TERM: Models continue to show the chance of some precipitation Saturday but models are inconsistent on the timing. I’m keeping a slight chance of precipitation in the forecast Saturday. By Sunday and continuing into the following week, we’ll see the sunshine return. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s over the weekend, with 50s and 60s to begin the last few days of March. The latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from March 29-April 4, indicates temperatures near average with below average precipitation.

