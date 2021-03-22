Advertisement

105 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

Drive-thru coronavirus testing (file photo)
Drive-thru coronavirus testing (file photo)(KFYR-TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Monday, though active cases continued to creep upwards.

The Department of Health reported 105 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 115,972.

Active cases rose by 11 to 2,244. The number of active cases declined sharply from November through January, but has risen slightly in recent weeks after falling to below 2,000 in February.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained at 1,923.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 62. This number surpassed 500 during the state’s peak in November, but also declined alongside the drop of cases. It has hovered around 60 in recent weeks.

Over 37% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 23% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack...
Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED
It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of...
SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge