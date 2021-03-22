Advertisement

Air travelers top 1.5 million for first time in over a year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - The recovery in air travel is becoming more real.

More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the middle of March last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to hit hard in the United States.

That makes 11 straight days with more than 1 million air passengers.

Airline executives say bookings are rising as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, air travel remains around a quarter below the crowds seen at this time in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

