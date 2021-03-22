Advertisement

Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge

Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under the influence. (Turner County Sheriff's Office)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under the influence.

The incident began when authorities in Turner County responded to a traffic complaint north of Chancellor. Authorities say a vehicle was found in the ditch without the driver. Deputies were then = alerted to a vehicle that had just been stolen nearby.

Authorities say the stolen vehicle went through a stop sign in Chancellor at about 65 mph. The driver lost control and eventually struck a tree head-on.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, receiving serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges including DUI, possession of a controlled substance. and grand theft.

The name of the suspect was not released.

