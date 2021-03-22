Advertisement

Barbecue tips and tricks from Sioux Falls chefs

"We'd like to say the redder the better the redder your pork is generally going to have a...
"We'd like to say the redder the better the redder your pork is generally going to have a higher PH balance, which is going to make it a lot more tender, a lot more flavorful a lot better for smoking," said Urinko.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the many hours he spends tending to the smoker at Look’s Marketplace, Nathan Urinko sees it, almost like a friend.

“Yes, yes, we love this piece of machinery right here. it is beautiful,” said Urinko.

As a chef Head Butcher of Looks Marketplace and the Pitmaster of their crew self entitled the Wolfpack, he says a successful barbecue starts at the store.

“Definitely want to be looking for that marbling. The higher the marbling, higher-fat content means a lot more flavor and it’s going to be a lot more tender off the smoker,” said Urinko.

When choosing pork, there is a saying among many chefs.

“We’d like to say the redder the better the redder your pork is generally going to have a higher PH balance, which is going to make it a lot more tender, a lot more flavorful a lot better for smoking,” said Urinko.

Looks Marketplace partner Beau Vondra is from the Sioux Falls area and returned a few years ago from the Twin Cities as a chef. He is often asked how hot and how long to smoke or barbecue. His answer - it varies.

“Every smoker every grill is different, every piece of meat is different a lot of its internal temperature the meat or and the feel of the meat is one of the meats done there’s really no like magic time or magic method or magic temperature you cook it at,” said Vondra.

It’s the quality, flavor, and helpful advice that landed Looks Marketplace as a feature recently on the tv show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives.

“You know we can’t thank them enough for finding our market and showcasing it, meant a lot to us,” said Vondra.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack...
Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED
It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of...
SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge