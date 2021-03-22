Barbecue tips and tricks from Sioux Falls chefs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the many hours he spends tending to the smoker at Look’s Marketplace, Nathan Urinko sees it, almost like a friend.

“Yes, yes, we love this piece of machinery right here. it is beautiful,” said Urinko.

As a chef Head Butcher of Looks Marketplace and the Pitmaster of their crew self entitled the Wolfpack, he says a successful barbecue starts at the store.

“Definitely want to be looking for that marbling. The higher the marbling, higher-fat content means a lot more flavor and it’s going to be a lot more tender off the smoker,” said Urinko.

When choosing pork, there is a saying among many chefs.

“We’d like to say the redder the better the redder your pork is generally going to have a higher PH balance, which is going to make it a lot more tender, a lot more flavorful a lot better for smoking,” said Urinko.

Looks Marketplace partner Beau Vondra is from the Sioux Falls area and returned a few years ago from the Twin Cities as a chef. He is often asked how hot and how long to smoke or barbecue. His answer - it varies.

“Every smoker every grill is different, every piece of meat is different a lot of its internal temperature the meat or and the feel of the meat is one of the meats done there’s really no like magic time or magic method or magic temperature you cook it at,” said Vondra.

It’s the quality, flavor, and helpful advice that landed Looks Marketplace as a feature recently on the tv show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives.

“You know we can’t thank them enough for finding our market and showcasing it, meant a lot to us,” said Vondra.

