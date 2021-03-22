Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michael Callis and Bria Janke have been dating for more than two years. In that time, they’ve seen country musician, Lee Brice, perform a couple of times.

Callis reached out to some people at Brice’s camp. He finally reached his tour manager, and he was the one who helped Callis plan the big proposal.

Brice was in Sioux Falls to perform two shows at The District. Janke and Callis had pit tickets to Brice’s Friday night show on March 12th. Janke said they were told they were going backstage to meet the opening act for Brice, Kameron Marlowe. Brice surprised her though, played a song, and that’s when Callis got down on one knee.

Janke said yes to the proposal, and Callis said everything turned out perfectly.

