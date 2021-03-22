SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see increasing cloud cover across the region. The clouds will increase from south to north today. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s with a light breeze. Overnight, we’ll start to see some rain move into the region with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Some of us may see a few wet snowflakes mix in, but I’m not expecting any accumulation.

Rain looks likely as we head through Tuesday. Some of us could see around half an inch of rain. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s. The rain should continue into Tuesday night and some of us could see some rain Wednesday morning. It looks like we’ll be stuck in the 40s again for highs Wednesday.

We’ll get the clouds out of here Thursday and temperatures should jump back into the low 50s. High will go up a little more for Friday despite seeing an increase in cloud cover. By this weekend, we should see highs in the low to mid 50s and we should be staying dry.

