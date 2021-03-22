Advertisement

Lakota Mount Rushmore protester says charges being dropped

Protesters clash with a line of law enforcement officers in Keystone, S.D., on the road leading...
Protesters clash with a line of law enforcement officers in Keystone, S.D., on the road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the memorial on Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Lakota activist who was arrested while leading a protest before former president Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore last year says he has negotiated with prosecutors to drop charges against him.

The charges carried a punishment of nearly 17 years in prison.

Nick Tilsen, the president of an Indigenous advocacy organization, tells The Associated Press that he will participate in a prison diversion program in exchange for all but one charge against him being dropped.

He cast the deal as a victory for Indigenous organizers who have been calling for land that once belonged to tribes to be returned to tribal control.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack...
Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED
It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of...
SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge