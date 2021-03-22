Laurel Ridge Barn hosts local boutique event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laurel Ridge Barn, located just outside of Sioux Falls, hosted an event Sunday that featured 13 different local vendors.

The event was free to attended and the focus was to put several local businesses in a centralized location.

“They’re all local entrepreneurs. They’re all doing a great job and they’re excited to be here just like we are,” Tyler Childress said, the owner of Laurel Ridge Barn.

The local business owners that attended we grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s great to see everyone come out and really participated and see all the vendors as well as the barn,” Nichole Herman said, the owner of Magnor Boutique.

Rather than competing the vendors saw it as an opportunity to work together.

“It’s all a partnership. Everyone works independently but yet I feel like we all work together,” Matt Leedon said, the owner of Falls Candle Co.

Some of the vendors that attended typically focus on online sales, so they enjoyed having the opportunity to have a face-to-face interaction.

“I love seeing their reactions to something that we work so hard on. We’ve taken so much pride in what we craft. To me that’s everything, to be face to face with our customers,” Leedon said.

You can find a list of all 13 vendors that participated as well as other upcoming events at Laurel Ridge Barn on their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.