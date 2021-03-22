Advertisement

Minnesota has no new virus deaths; 1st time in nearly year

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported more than 1,100 new cases, putting the state at more than 506,000 cases and nearly 6,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Despite the good news on deaths, health officials have said they’re worried in recent weeks by the spread of coronavirus variants in different parts of Minnesota.

More than 2.2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and more than 850,000 have been fully inoculated as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack...
Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED
It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of...
SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge