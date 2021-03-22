Advertisement

NCAA TOURNAMENT: Coyotes Face “Tall” Challenge In Oregon

The Ducks have six players on their roster who are 6′4′' or taller.
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote women’s basketball team takes the Alamodome floor in San Antonio tomorrow facing a tall challenge in Oregon.

Literally.

The Ducks have six players on their roster who are 6′4′' or taller. It’s size the Coyotes don’t see in the Summit League, but aren’t unfamilliar with thanks to their non conference schedule.

USD and Oregon tip off at 9:00 PM on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
A San Diego Zoo visitor was arrested after climbing inside the elephant enclosure with his...
Police: Man arrested after taking 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant habitat
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general

Latest News

Vikings & Huskies split doubleheader
18th Ranked Augie Splits Thrilling Doubleheader With St. Cloud State
Redbirds opt out of FCS Spring Season Cancelling Saturday game at SDSU
SDSU-Illinois State Football Game Cancelled
Redbirds opt out of FCS Spring Season Cancelling Saturday game at SDSU
SDSU-Illinois State Football Game Cancelled
Vikings & Huskies split doubleheader
Augie Baseball Splits With St. CLoud