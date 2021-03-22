NCAA TOURNAMENT: Coyotes Face “Tall” Challenge In Oregon

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote women’s basketball team takes the Alamodome floor in San Antonio tomorrow facing a tall challenge in Oregon.

Literally.

The Ducks have six players on their roster who are 6′4′' or taller. It’s size the Coyotes don’t see in the Summit League, but aren’t unfamilliar with thanks to their non conference schedule.

USD and Oregon tip off at 9:00 PM on ESPN 2.

