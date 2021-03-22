Advertisement

Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near Mali

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked a series of villages near Niger’s troubled border with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead in the deadliest violence to strike the African country in recent memory, the government announced Monday.

The latest village massacres come amid a dangerous escalation in attacks following the election of Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, several weeks ago.

Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria confirmed the latest death toll, reading a government statement on national television’s Monday evening broadcast.

Less than a week ago, he read another grim announcement about attacks that ultimately killed at least 66 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket