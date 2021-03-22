Advertisement

Police: Man found with gunshot wound to leg not cooperating with investigators

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have have made arrests in connection to a weekend shooting in Sioux Falls, though police say the man wounded in the incident is not cooperating with investigators.

Officers attempted to pull over an SUV after it ran a stop light in downtown Sioux Falls early Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. The vehicle took off the wrong way down a one-way street, and officers did not pursue.

Police soon found the SUV abandoned a few blocks away. Clemens said the officers who initially attempted to make the traffic stop recognized the four people inside, so police began searching the area for them. Police found the driver, 19-year-old Kikuey Buony Lam of Coon Rapids, Minn., and one of the passengers, 20-year-old Camyron Sean Hill of Sioux Falls, a few blocks away.

Clemens said Lam had a gunshot wound to his leg, though he would not tell officers how he received the wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police arrested him after he was released.

Police found a small amount of marijuana while searching the vehicle, Clemens said. Both Lam and Hill were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana charges.

Authorities are still searching for two other suspects who they believe were in the vehicle. Clemens said Lam has not been cooperating with investigators.

