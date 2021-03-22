Advertisement

SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of emergency services, but texting as well.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that the service is available statewide except for Todd County, which SD DPS Secretary Craig Price said is working through technical hurdles at the moment. The service allows for people to text to 9-1-1, and access the same emergency services as calling 9-1-1 would.

In a phone conference, Price said that the aim of the service is to allow those with disabilities to access 9-1-1 services with a mobile phone and allow those who can’t call 9-1-1 for any reason to still reach out.

“Unfortunately and on occasion, there are people that are victims of certain crimes where they don’t have the opportunity, wouldn’t have the opportunity to call 911 where they otherwise might be able to text something to a 911 dispatcher,” Price said.

Price said that calling 9-1-1 should still be the first option that people turn to in the case of an emergency, as the system doesn’t yet allow dispatchers to get an exact location through a text like they would through a call.

“We want people to text if they can their location. If they don’t do that in the initial text message, what will happen is the dispatcher will go back and forth with them and try to discern where they’re at, where they’re located,”

But it does give people another discrete option for reaching services and allows those texting 9-1-1 to reach the same local dispatchers if they had called.

“It opens it up a lot,” said Kent Jones, 9-1-1 Director for Brown County Communications. “You know, it just gives another opportunity for whoever is requesting help to get it. You know, I think it’s going to be a very valuable tool in the future.”

More information about the program can be found here. The Department of Public Safety lists these tips for those who need to text 9-1-1.

  • Don’t text and drive.
  • In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.
  • Text in simple words; keep the text message short without the use of abbreviations or slang.
  • Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.
  • Voice calls to 9-1-1 are still the best and fastest way to contact 9-1-1.
  • Call 9-1-1 if you can, text if you can’t.

