SDSU-Illinois State Football Game Cancelled

Redbirds Opt Out Of FCS Spring Football Season
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NORMAL, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State football’s home game on Saturday with Illinois State has been cancelled after the Redbird program opted out of the remainder of their spring FCS football season to quote “protect their health and safety and ability to compete in the fall”.

As of now the game will be no-contest and does not count as a win in SDSU’s standing.

The Jacks now have a week off before their next game at North Dakota State on April 3rd.

