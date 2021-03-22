Advertisement

SDSU & USD Fight To Draw At Dana J Dykhouse Stadium

Jacks & Coyotes Tie 1-1
By Zach Borg and USD Athletics
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota and South Dakota State played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

For the first time this season, the Yotes finished in a tie and now stand at 3-6-1 on the season and in Summit League play. The Jacks move to 6-0-4 on the season and in the League.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better response from Friday,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “Every aspect of the game was improved.”

USD struck first in the 39th minute when junior Tiannah Moore knocked one in goal from about the 17 yard line at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Moore connected on her first goal of the season and eighth of her career. USD led 1-0 after the first 45 minutes of action.

The Yotes held the advantage on the shots with six shots compared to the Jacks one shot in the first half.

In the second half, SDSU tied things up at 1-1 in the 76th minute after the Jacks’ Kayla Wisniewski whizzed one past the goalkeeper.

After 90 minutes of action, the two teams headed to the first overtime where both the Yotes and Jacks were able to get a shot off towards goal. The Jacks nearly knocked home the game winner from about the 15 yard line but redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad punched it out. Neither team was able to score in the first 10 minutes of overtime.

In the final 10 minutes of overtime, USD was able to get two shots on goal, one from junior Joana Zanin in the 107th minute and the next in the 108th minute from sophomore Shaylee Gailus but neither made their way to the back of the net.

USD held the edge on shots with 12 shots and five on goal while SDSU had nine shots and four on goal. Harkleroad recorded four saves on the afternoon.

South Dakota will return home next weekend to host Oral Roberts on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s start time is 4 p.m. while Sunday’s start time is noon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
A San Diego Zoo visitor was arrested after climbing inside the elephant enclosure with his...
Police: Man arrested after taking 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant habitat
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general

Latest News

Coyotes face Oregon tomorrow at Alamodome
NCAA TOURNAMENT: Coyotes Face “Tall” Challenge In Oregon
Vikings & Huskies split doubleheader
18th Ranked Augie Splits Thrilling Doubleheader With St. Cloud State
Redbirds opt out of FCS Spring Season Cancelling Saturday game at SDSU
SDSU-Illinois State Football Game Cancelled
Redbirds opt out of FCS Spring Season Cancelling Saturday game at SDSU
SDSU-Illinois State Football Game Cancelled
Vikings & Huskies split doubleheader
Augie Baseball Splits With St. CLoud