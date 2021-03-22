SDSU & USD Fight To Draw At Dana J Dykhouse Stadium

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota and South Dakota State played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

For the first time this season, the Yotes finished in a tie and now stand at 3-6-1 on the season and in Summit League play. The Jacks move to 6-0-4 on the season and in the League.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better response from Friday,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “Every aspect of the game was improved.”

USD struck first in the 39th minute when junior Tiannah Moore knocked one in goal from about the 17 yard line at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Moore connected on her first goal of the season and eighth of her career. USD led 1-0 after the first 45 minutes of action.

The Yotes held the advantage on the shots with six shots compared to the Jacks one shot in the first half.

In the second half, SDSU tied things up at 1-1 in the 76th minute after the Jacks’ Kayla Wisniewski whizzed one past the goalkeeper.

After 90 minutes of action, the two teams headed to the first overtime where both the Yotes and Jacks were able to get a shot off towards goal. The Jacks nearly knocked home the game winner from about the 15 yard line but redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad punched it out. Neither team was able to score in the first 10 minutes of overtime.

In the final 10 minutes of overtime, USD was able to get two shots on goal, one from junior Joana Zanin in the 107th minute and the next in the 108th minute from sophomore Shaylee Gailus but neither made their way to the back of the net.

USD held the edge on shots with 12 shots and five on goal while SDSU had nine shots and four on goal. Harkleroad recorded four saves on the afternoon.

South Dakota will return home next weekend to host Oral Roberts on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s start time is 4 p.m. while Sunday’s start time is noon.

