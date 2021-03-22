Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior feels prepared for future

EMERY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rylee Schultz said his time at Bridgewater-Emery High School has been fun, and it’s not going to be easy to graduate.

“It’s going to be a hard change when you leave this place. A lot of people say I can’t wait to get out of high school, and I know I’ve said it before. But it’s going to be tough,” he said.

It’s already been hard having some of his final moments as a senior, like his last football game.

“When we finished up with football, that was really hard on me because it was what I loved to do; go play on a football field on a Friday night,” Schultz said.

But his experience in school has prepared him for the future.

“They’re all really great teachers, and we have multiple assignments a day that we have to get done throughout the week, which is really helpful because we have to study hard, prepare us for the next step in our life,” he said.

The senior’s FFA advisor, Alex Toupal, said Schultz pushes himself to succeed.

“I actually let him do his projects on his own. I let him know if he needs any help that he can come to me. But he’s more of that independent learner and more or less self-driven, motivator,” Toupal said.

Schultz is following his ambition and attending Mitchell Tech to double major in agronomy and precision ag. His plan is to help his dad and brother on their family farm after college.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Schultz receives a $250 scholarship from Central Electric Cooperative Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

