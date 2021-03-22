Turning Rainy with Gusty Winds Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a rather pleasant and rather windy weekend, winds have subsided for our Monday, but that will once again be changing and this time, we introduce the chance of rain as a low pressure system tracks north-northeast from Texas into the Central Plains and Upper Midwest.

TONIGHT: The low will slowly track towards the north-northeast and be centered near Wichita, KS around midnight. Rain will begin to spread in beginning by early to mid-evening and become more widespread overnight. The rain will be confined to the southeastern parts of the Dakota News Now area while areas north and west of there will see skies becoming cloudy. Winds will be out of the E and ENE at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue throughout the day and may be moderate at times. Showers will spread a little further west, reaching Aberdeen and Pierre by the afternoon. Winds will also be increasing out of the N and NE as well as the center of the low tracks closer, with sustained winds of 15-25 mph expected with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. The rain and wind will continue for the eastern half of the area Tuesday night as the low tracks northeast. There’s still the chance the rain may mix with or change over to snow early Wednesday morning, but even if that is the case, don’t expect any snow accumulation. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: The system departs out and skies will gradually clear from west to east as higher pressure settles in. By the afternoon, we should see a partly to mostly sunny with the clouds hanging on to the east. Winds remain gusty as well out of the N and NW at 15-25 mph. Highs top out in the 40s to near 50. Skies become mostly clear Wednesday night with calmer winds and lows in the 20s.

RAIN FORECAST: Most areas that see rain will see at least a quarter to half inch, but areas east southeast of Brookings and Mitchell could see totals upwards of an inch and possible even over an inch. This could lead to possibly some ponding of water on the roads and also we may see a rise in creeks and streams as well.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The sunshine returns in full force Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and a southeasterly breeze, pushing highs back into the 50s for everyone. Slight chance of showers return Friday and Saturday as a weak system tracks nearby, but these will remain isolated to scattered and not everyone will see the showers. Models want to show snow mixing in, but I think we stay warm enough for all rain. Don’t be shocked if you see a snowflake or two Saturday morning. Sunshine returns into Sunday as higher pressure settles in. Highs stay mostly in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

LONG TERM: It looks like models are trending warmer and dry heading into the last few days of March into the beginning of April. Right now, expect a good amount of sunshine with scattered clouds at times and highs in the 50s and 60s. Southerly winds Monday could push temperatures higher than what’s forecasted right now.

