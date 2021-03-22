USD will benefit from legislative money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 South Dakota legislature had more than three hundred million dollars in one time money to distribute, which was unprecedented.

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring says the legislature authorized funding medical and bioresearch equipment. Gestring says they Board of Regents will also get a boost in their maintenance and repair budget.

She says USD doesn’t have any major building projects currently in the pipeline.

