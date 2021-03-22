Advertisement

USD will benefit from legislative money

For 1,862 minutes, USD is holding its third annual Unite for USD giving day. It’s an event to...
For 1,862 minutes, USD is holding its third annual Unite for USD giving day. It’s an event to raise money for high-impact programs on campus.(KSFY)
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 South Dakota legislature had more than three hundred million dollars in one time money to distribute, which was unprecedented.

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring says the legislature authorized funding medical and bioresearch equipment. Gestring says the Board of Regents will also get a boost in their maintenance and repair budget.

Gestring says USD doesn’t have any major building projects currently in the pipeline

