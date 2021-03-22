Vaccinations now open to Group 1E in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials have opened COVID-19 vaccinations to another priority group.

Vaccines are available to people in Group 1E as of Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Group 1E consist of fire personnel and critical infrastructure workers. Officials say that includes employees in industries like water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology and communications.

Group E includes approximately 227,000 South Dakotans.

Currently, 37% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 23% are fully vaccinated.

Find more information about getting vaccinated in South Dakota on the Department of Health’s website.

