Advertisement

Vaccinations now open to Group 1E in South Dakota

Prairie Lakes Healthcare will be hosting weekly vaccination events as the state moves into...
Prairie Lakes Healthcare will be hosting weekly vaccination events as the state moves into Group 1E of it's vaccination rollout. (File photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials have opened COVID-19 vaccinations to another priority group.

Vaccines are available to people in Group 1E as of Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Group 1E consist of fire personnel and critical infrastructure workers. Officials say that includes employees in industries like water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology and communications.

Group E includes approximately 227,000 South Dakotans.

Currently, 37% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 23% are fully vaccinated.

Find more information about getting vaccinated in South Dakota on the Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack...
Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED
It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of...
SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge