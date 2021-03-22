Vermillion looks into marajuana legalization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the prospect of medical marijuana becoming legal in South Dakota on July first, local governments are waiting on state agencies to come up with rules and regulations.

Vermillion City Manager John Prescott says he had been anticipating a delay until January first. Prescott says they have no idea on any possible local revenues.

Legislators were unable to reach a compromise on a bill delaying implementation until January first, so the rules fall back to “IM26” which was approved by voters last November.

