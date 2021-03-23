128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though the state’s active cases remained relatively flat due to new recoveries.

For the second straight day, the state’s coronavirus death total remained unchanged at 1,923.

Active cases fell by four to 2,240. This number has been rising slowly in the past few weeks, though still remains well below the state’s peak in November.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 70. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 2.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 7.1% of the state’s ICU beds.

A total of 37.4% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, while 23.3% are fully vaccinated. This data includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the VA and IHS.

South Dakota remains among the nation’s leaders in administering vaccines. According to CDC data, South Dakota has administered 48,389 doses per 100,000 people - the 3rd-highest rate in the nation, behind only New Mexico and Alaska. In the region, North Dakota is only slightly behind, ranking 4th in the nation. Iowa is 14th overall, Minnesota is 16th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.