42-year-old driver killed in one-vehicle crash near Monroe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 42-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a one-vehicle crash east of Monroe Monday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was heading eastbound on 268th Street when the vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually rolled. They say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.