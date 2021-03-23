Advertisement

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several activist organizations are voicing their concern after Governor Kristi Noem announces the “Defend Title IX Now” coalition.

“I think the coalition is really a smokescreen to try and make sure that they continue to discriminate against transgender people,” Jett Jonelis said, an Advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota.

The American Principles Project and the Alliance Defending Freedom were both supporters of House Bill 1217 as it was originally written. They are now frustrated with Governor Noem as she sends the bill back to legislators.

“If it were just true that she was really excited about this bill and wants to do a coalition. Great join ours. We’re happy to work with you but sign the bill,” Jon Schweppe said, the director of policy for the American Principles Project.

“The best way to have a coalition is to engage in real action rather than hollow words, and so Governor Noem should sign this bill,” Kristen Waggoner said, she is general counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Governor Noem is asking for public support of this coalition. Former NFL players Herschel Walker and Jack Brewer have already demonstrated their support as well as other Governors. You can find more information on the coalition at DefendTitleIX Now.com

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police lights
SFPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition
A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack...
Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED
It’s not just dialing 9-1-1 anymore for people in South Dakota looking to get a hold of...
SD Department of Public Safety launches Text-to-9-1-1 service
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge