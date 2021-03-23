Activist organizations react to Governor Noem’s “Defend Title IX Now” Coalition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several activist organizations are voicing their concern after Governor Kristi Noem announces the “Defend Title IX Now” coalition.

“I think the coalition is really a smokescreen to try and make sure that they continue to discriminate against transgender people,” Jett Jonelis said, an Advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota.

The American Principles Project and the Alliance Defending Freedom were both supporters of House Bill 1217 as it was originally written. They are now frustrated with Governor Noem as she sends the bill back to legislators.

“If it were just true that she was really excited about this bill and wants to do a coalition. Great join ours. We’re happy to work with you but sign the bill,” Jon Schweppe said, the director of policy for the American Principles Project.

“The best way to have a coalition is to engage in real action rather than hollow words, and so Governor Noem should sign this bill,” Kristen Waggoner said, she is general counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Governor Noem is asking for public support of this coalition. Former NFL players Herschel Walker and Jack Brewer have already demonstrated their support as well as other Governors. You can find more information on the coalition at DefendTitleIX Now.com

