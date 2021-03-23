Advertisement

Coronavirus relief framework set for South Dakota meat processors

File (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
File (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have unveiled the framework for up to $5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help small South Dakota meat processors expand.

Gov. Kristi Noem recently announced the framework for the state’s program, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The grants are available to meat processors with 60 employees or less that meet one of three criteria. They must be state inspected equal to slaughter and or processing plants, must be licensed custom-exempt slaughter plants, or very small federally inspected plants.

Brock Aspelin of Brocks Butcher Block in Onida says he’s in the process of applying. He says one of the major challenges faced by smaller meat processors is getting enough workers to help fill the jobs.

Aspelin says the application requirements are fairly simple. He also believes the funding is needed by smaller meat processors as demand for locally sourced meat has grown since the pandemic began.

Applications are due on May 1 with the awards to be announced on May 25. Find details to apply on the state’s website.

