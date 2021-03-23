Country artist Jon Pardi to perform at South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Jon Pardi will perform in the grandstand at the South Dakota State Fair on Sunday, September 5th at 7:00 PM. The South Dakota State Fair is September 2nd through the 6th.

Tickets for Pardi’s concert start at $45 for reserved seating. They’re $55 for the standing room area. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 21st, but pre-sale is May 24th.

Pardi won the CMA award for New Artist of the Year in 2017. He’s known for his songs “Dirt on my Boots,” “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

