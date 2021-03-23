Advertisement

Country artist Jon Pardi to perform at South Dakota State Fair

Country artist Jon Pardi will perform at the South Dakota State Fair on September 5, 2021.
Country artist Jon Pardi will perform at the South Dakota State Fair on September 5, 2021.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Jon Pardi will perform in the grandstand at the South Dakota State Fair on Sunday, September 5th at 7:00 PM. The South Dakota State Fair is September 2nd through the 6th.

Tickets for Pardi’s concert start at $45 for reserved seating. They’re $55 for the standing room area. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 21st, but pre-sale is May 24th.

Pardi won the CMA award for New Artist of the Year in 2017. He’s known for his songs “Dirt on my Boots,” “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Banks expect Stimulus money on Wednesday
More stimulus checks expected to be deposited on Wednesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge

Latest News

File photo.
128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in South Dakota Tuesday
MarketBeat
Sioux Falls business receives national recognition for its success
File (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Coronavirus relief framework set for South Dakota meat processors
New ownership group takes over Canaries
New ownership group takes over the Canaries