Crews to break ground on Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls in April

(WKYT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The project manager of Buffalo Construction, Clinton Fraley, posted on his LinkedIn account Monday with an update about the Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls. Buffalo Construction, Inc. is a commercial construction company based out of Louisville, KY. This company will be in charge of the Chick-fil-A build in Sioux Falls.

Fraley said his workers will break ground on the first Chick-fil-A location in Sioux Falls in mid-April. His company plans to use mostly local subcontractors to finish the restaurant.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken made the announcement Chick-fil-A was coming to the city in March of 2020. Fraley said the Sioux Falls location is one of more than 20 Chick-fil-A projects Buffalo Construction will finish this year.

“This curb in, pad ready site should be a quick build as the walls will come pre-fabricated!” Fraley wrote in his post on LinkedIn.

He said he is excited to bring one of Buffalo Construction’s biggest clients to Sioux Falls. The location in Sioux Falls will go up near Chipotle at Empire Place, the new retail center on 41st Street in front of the Empire Mall.

