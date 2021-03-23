Luverne man brought back from heart attack by AED

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) -A Luverne, Minnesota man is grateful to be alive. He was brought back from a heart attack thanks to an AED. But there’s more to his story than simply being in the right place at the right time.

At church, Don Bork often reads about miracles in the bible, but he never imagined he’d be living his own miracle.

“I do feel extremely blessed for the turnout, what it was and for the way things went,” said Bork.

Bork almost missed his church council meeting because it was his wife’s birthday. However, she told him to go and he’s thankful he did as it likely ended up saving his life.

At the meeting Bork experienced a heart attack.

“Don was speaking about a matter and just started to turn gray, white, slump over,” said Council Member, Eric Haan.

One of the council members was retired Sanford Physician, Dr. Vogel. He went to grab the AED while another member began chest compressions on Bork.

“There was no life to him,” said Haan.

“We opened up the AED and basically just turned it on and from there it kind of told you the steps of what it wanted to happen,” said Haan.

Thanks to quick action from members and the AED, Bork survived and was taken to the hospital.

“To see someone who you were afraid had just passed go from that to breathing, conscious again was really amazing,” said Haan.

“I’m just so thankful he went to church because the outcome could have been totally different. I don’t know CPR, but I’m going to learn CPR,” said Bork’s wife, Marcia.

A month later Bork is feeling a lot better. He goes to cardiac rehab three times a week and is working with a dietitian. Now he’s sharing his story in hopes of helping others.

“It was God’s plan and that’s why I’m still here,” said Bork.

Prior to his heart attack he had felt pings in his chest.

“Feeling like you’ve got something that doesn’t feel quite right, just don’t blow it off or don’t ignore it. Get it checked out,” said Bork.

He also wants to stress how important AEDs are and wants everyone to know about them and pay attention to where they are located.

“They are very simply to use, all you basically have to do is turn them on and the machine runs you through each step of the way from putting the patches on to touching the button. And compressions, compressions save people’s lives as well,” said EMT Tricia Huiskes.

Huiskes was one of the EMTs that responded to the call and found out the patient was her Uncle.

“He was very, very lucky that he had so many good people here to help and knew what they were doing,” said Huiskes.

“So many times it ends the other way, unfortunately. You don’t get as many of the success stories.”

So she’s grateful that her uncle’s story is a positive one.

Sanford Luverne partners with the local Community Foundation to pay for AEDs. There are over 50 AEDs in different locations around the Luverne community.

“Having these available in as many businesses as we can in our communities, obviously serves a very positive benefit, especially for Don,” said Harlan Vande Kieft, Manager of the ambulance service for Sanford in Luverne.

