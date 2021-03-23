New study shows viability of E30 fuel in vehicles

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Selecting the right fuel blend at the pump is always something to look out for, especially as prices continue to rise. But a news study shows that drivers may have more options at cheaper prices.

The study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that non-Flex Fuel Vehicles using E30 fuel has no negative overall performance hits compared to similar vehicles using E15 over a one year period. The study tested 50 vehicles in the state of Nebraska split into two groups; one using E15 and one using E30. Each fuel rating differs in the amount of ethanol compared to gasoline.

It’s a study that many have had their eye on, including South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke.

“When they announced that the EPA was going to allow them to do it, that was music to our ears. We were very happy to hear to hear that it was coming about.” Sombke said.

Glacial Lakes Energy CEO Jim Seurer said they’ve been working on a more informal study since 2016, the E30 Challenge. He said they’ve yet to receive any negative feedback from use of E30 in non-Flex Fuel Vehicles.

“It kind of reminds me of many folks that I’ve heard from either on the street or otherwise, that have said, ‘You know, I tried it in this vehicle or that vehicle, and there was no problem.” Seurer said.

Nationally the study could help expand the use of ethanol. In today’s South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Producer’s Hour, Representative Dusty Johnson said the study reflects room for growth the country could see.

“We know that when consumers are given the choice of buying ethanol they do. Overwhelmingly, E0 is not bought in very many pumps where E10, or E20 or E30′s an option.” Johnson said.

Both Sombke and Seurer said that the next area of focus will be on messaging and informing the public about options they have at the pump.

