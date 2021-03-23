Proposal would place age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalize possession of small amounts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A letter sent to the South Dakota Legislature from Governor Noem’s office

A draft proposal, obtained by Dakota News Now, revises legislation that regulates medical marijuana in the state.

In the proposal, possession of marijuana could be decriminalized, although it would still be considered illegal to possess or use marijuana without a qualifying medical condition. The revision adds that a first offense would be a petty offense, not subject to jail time.

The draft includes a section that would limit the number of plants patients can grow in their own homes.

The draft also includes a section with age limits for medical marijuana patients. South Dakotans under 21, regardless of their medical situation, would be prohibited to use marijuana.

Noem’s spokesperson tells us this is one of several draft bills being circulated for discussion and that the governor has not endorsed any of them. However, lawmakers familiar with the situation tell Dakota News Now that this draft did come from her desk.

