Noem signs bill to give top state officials raises

Gov. Noem
Gov. Noem
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that gives herself a pay raise if reelected and those of other top state officials.

The bill raises the salaries of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands.

The governor’s 9.4% raise to $130,000 a year pays the state’s top executive more or equal to South Dakota’s six neighboring states. The governors of Nebraska and Wyoming make $105,000 a year. Iowa pays its governor $130,000. 

