Rain Continues Through Tonight

Clearing Gradually on Wednesday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some much needed rainfall has made its return across the eastern half of the Dakota News Now area and it’s going to continue through tonight. As cooler air works its way in, some snowflakes will be possible, but accumulation of snowfall isn’t anticipated. The precipitation will gradually end Wednesday morning.

Clouds will decrease from west to east throughout the day on Wednesday as it remains breezy outside. Highs will be near 50 west where we see more sunshine and stuck in the mid 40′s east. Heading into Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine as highs warm up slightly into the 50′s. A chance for some light rain will be possible on Friday, but it doesn’t appear to add up to much of anything.

This weekend will be quiet and actually begin to warm up once more. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50′s and even some lower 60′s in the western part of the Dakota News Now viewing area. Next week looks to be quiet as well and remain dry as highs fluctuate quite a bit. We’ll be mild to begin the week but then by the middle of the week temperatures will dip to the mid 50′s and then return to the 60′s to near 70 by the end of next week.

