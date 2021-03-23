Sioux Falls business receives national recognition for its success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls business continues to grow at an extremely high rate and is getting national recognition for its success.

MarketBeat continues to see exponential growth thanks, in part, to their successful business model and innovation, but also because of the culture they have developed.

Will Bushee, MarketBeat COO, joined the company at a critical time, when the company’s founder, Matt Paulson, had his eyes set on taking his business to new heights.

“It’s just great to come in when a company is really starting to launch and grow and help facilitate that,” Bushee said.

The Sioux Falls-based financial media company now ranks 116th on Inc. 5000′s list of fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, based on its 182% growth in revenue from 2017 to 2019.

“We’ve seen year-over-year growth of our customers that is just unheard of in this industry,” Bushee said.

Even amid the pandemic, the success has continued with more than two million investors receiving MarketBeat’s flagship newsletter and Daily Ratings.

“MarketBeat simply informs the investor and empowers them to make better decisions,” MarketBeat Director of PR and Media Relations Ngoc Thach said.

While only part of the staff for a few months, Thach sees the company’s vision, as well as its core values coming to life.

“I think MarketBeat is one of those companies that really shows just how far you can go,” Thach said.

And, as the business continues to grow, so does its footprint within the community.

You may recall, MarketBeat collaborated with Chef Lance’s on Phillips during this year’s Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle to create the MarketBeat Burger, donating more than $30,000 to Call to Freedom.

“Being able to give back, and kind of see that recognition, and help out a lot of these organizations is probably the most exciting part about working for MarketBeat,” Bushee said.

For more information about MarketBeat, as well as to subscribe to their newsletter, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.