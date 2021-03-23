Advertisement

Tea man suffers life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash on I-229

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Tea man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on I-229 Tuesday, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Hyundai Elantra rear-ended a Ford Expedition just after 1 pm near mile marker 1. Authorities say the driver of the Elantra, 46-year-old William Dooley, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Expedition received minor injuries.

The crash blocked both lanes of travel on I-229 and Sioux Falls Police closed it for a short time.

Authorities say charges are pending.

