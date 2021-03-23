USD’s Liv Korngable is a leader by example for Coyote women

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Liv Korngable is a basketball throwback. “She’s one of the few players that you’ll see put chairs out on the floor or a garbage can out on the floor or whatever it is, a cone. Please don’t tell our facilities people about it! But she’ll put something out there to go around and to pull up and to shoot over the top of. She’s someone who has really challenged herself to be the best that she can be,” USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

Since coming to Vermillion, that approach has aided the Rochester, Minnesota native, who spent her first three years coming off the Coyote bench. “There’s work to be done, always to be done, to improve and to grow. That’s always kind of been my goal, entering college basketball, was to just improve and develop over the year and to see where that got me,” USD Senior Guard Liv Korngable says.

The lure of more playing time elsewhere never really appealed to Liv. “The only school where I intuitively felt that I belonged here during the recruiting process. And so I don’t think I could ever leave these people,” Liv says.

This year Korngable was tapped to move into a starting roll. “We really needed her to be a big factor for us and she has done that and then some. She is someone who, I think even as the season has continued to progress, is someone who just helps us in a lot of different ways. We keep asking more and more out of her,” Plitzuweit says.

And she’s delivered with 15 points and four assists per game to help the Coyotes run it back to the NCAA Tournament. “Kind of a full circle moment being here and having the success that we’ve had. We’re hoping to keep it rolling,” Korngable says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

