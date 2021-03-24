All-American day for Northern’s Parker Fox

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Northern State University junior Parker Fox tallied his second All-American honors of the day being named to the D2CCA All-America team this afternoon. The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education.

Fox averaged 22.3 points per game, as well as 9.9 rebounds per game. He recorded ten double-doubles this season, in addition to career highs in scoring (39), rebounding (21), and assists (7). Fox shot 64.4% from the field and tallied 74 blocks, 49 assists, and 37 steals. The redshirt junior became a member of the Northern State 1,000 point club in 2021 and earned four NSIC North Division Player of the Week awards and one National Player of the Week honor. He was named to the NSIC/Sanford Health and NCAA Central Region All-Tournament teams. In addition, Fox was the NSIC North Division Defensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year, and first team all-conference honoree. He was also honored earlier today on the NABC All-America team.

The All-America Men’s Basketball Team is selected by the NCAA Division II members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.