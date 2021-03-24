Central Plains Dairy Expo returns after going on hiatus last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands from the dairy industry are gathering in South Dakota this week for the Central Plains Dairy Expo.

The event is happening March 24-25, in Sioux Falls, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

After going on a hiatus in 2020, due to the pandemic, the Central Plains Dairy Expo is back, and this year’s event features more than 275 exhibitors and 24 educational classes.

Growing up on a dairy farm in Goodwin, South Dakota, Greg Moes knows all the ins and outs of the trade.

“I was raised with 11 children and then we took over the dairy farm. We started out milking 30 cows and went to virtually milking 2,000 cows now,” Moes, the owner of MoDak Dairy Inc., said.

But when the pandemic hit last year, there was a wave of uncertainty that was even new to him.

“It was really scary,” Moes said. “We were going ahead, the milk price was good, the weather was good, and all of a sudden when everything shut down, we didn’t know where we were going, we went from $20 milk down to $13 milk.”

Like many others, the dairy industry was forced to adapt and cancel events.

“The COVID-19 pandemic really impacted the dairy industry because of the supply chain disruption, but it never really stopped the farmers,” Kristy Mach, Central Plains Dairy Association Executive Director, said. “It never stopped those producers and the processors from coming up with innovative ways to pivot.”

Fast Forward a year and the Central Plains Dairy Expo has returned, with a new sense of appreciation for the opportunity to gather.

“It’s just so exciting to be back, to see everybody, and it really does feel like we’re back at home here at the expo,” Mach said.

This year’s event is expected to bring in around 2,000 attendees, and be a springboard into the future.

“It’s hard to know what to expect for sure, as we’re all coming out of the pandemic, and I think the industry as a whole, although cautious like probably every other industry, is excited about what the future holds,” Chris Maxwell, Central Plains Dairy Foundation Executive Director, said.

