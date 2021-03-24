Chad Greenway’s daughter is leading her Providence Academy team to excellence as a 7th grader

PLYMOUTH, MN (Dakota News Now) -Providence Academy started the week with just one loss. And Mt. Vernon native Chad Greenway couldn’t be prouder. That’s because his 7th grade daughter Maddyn has been critical to her team’s success.

Dave Schwartz of KARE-11 Sports caught up with Chad, Maddyn and her coach for what is a very impressive story of a young athlete who’s learned that hard work pays off from both of her athletic parents.

And just to update, Maddyn scored 21 points and had 7 assists in another win Tuesday night as the Lions advanced to the Section Championship Thursday night with a 19-1 record.

Follow this link to watch the story on the KARE 11 web site.

https://www.kare11.com/article/sports/basketball/greenway-shines-at-providence-academy/89-efa74f30-e52b-467a-b130-6238b7773bae

