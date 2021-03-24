Advertisement

Chad Greenway’s daughter is leading her Providence Academy team to excellence as a 7th grader

Maddyn’s Lions have only one loss this season
Maddyn Greenway making a name for herself as a 7th grader
Maddyn Greenway making a name for herself as a 7th grader
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, MN (Dakota News Now) -Providence Academy started the week with just one loss. And Mt. Vernon native Chad Greenway couldn’t be prouder. That’s because his 7th grade daughter Maddyn has been critical to her team’s success.

Dave Schwartz of KARE-11 Sports caught up with Chad, Maddyn and her coach for what is a very impressive story of a young athlete who’s learned that hard work pays off from both of her athletic parents.

And just to update, Maddyn scored 21 points and had 7 assists in another win Tuesday night as the Lions advanced to the Section Championship Thursday night with a 19-1 record.

Follow this link to watch the story on the KARE 11 web site.

https://www.kare11.com/article/sports/basketball/greenway-shines-at-providence-academy/89-efa74f30-e52b-467a-b130-6238b7773bae

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Paper and Pleather Country artist Lee Brice helps Sioux Falls man propose to his...
Country music star helps Sioux Falls man propose
A Tea man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following a...
Tea man suffers life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash on I-229
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Turner County authorities say a man who struck a tree with a stolen vehicle on Monday was under...
Authorities: Stolen vehicle suspect strikes tree, faces DUI charge

Latest News

Luverne girls hockey team is peaking at the right time
Luverne girls hockey team peaking at right time for state tournament
All-American day for Northern's Parker Fox
All-American day for Northern’s Parker Fox
Plitzuweit and Sjerven reflect on Monday's NCAA loss to Oregon
Coyotes proud of season after first round loss to Oregon in NCAA Tournament
All-American day for Northern's Parker Fox
All-American Day for Northern's Parker Fox
Plitzuweit and Sjerven reflect on Monday's NCAA loss to Oregon
USD's Plitzuweit and Sjerven react to NCAA loss to Oregon Monday night