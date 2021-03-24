Advertisement

Clouds Clearing... For Now

Light Rain for Friday and Saturday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The clouds will continue to decrease leaving us with clear skies tonight along with the wind decreasing in speed. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight as well. Lows will be in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s. Heading into Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine and it’ll be a little bit warmer as highs climb into the 50′s.

We’re tracking another system to move through for Friday and even stick around for part of Saturday that will bring some more light rainfall. It won’t be as much as we saw on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll all see more cloud cover than sunshine. On Saturday, rain chances will be confined to the eastern parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area and mainly be along and east of I-29 as clouds linger.

Sunshine will be back on Sunday with highs warming back up again into the 50′s. This is just the beginning to a nice warm up because we’ll kick off next week with highs around 70 for next Monday, but then a strong cold front will move through next Tuesday and drop our highs by around 20 to 25 degrees. While we’ll mainly stay dry next week, temperatures will begin to slowly rebound back to the 60′s and 70′s by the end of next week and for next weekend.

