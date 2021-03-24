Advertisement

CNA’s network down after ‘sophisticated’ cyberattack on company

File image
File image(WTVG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major insurance company with a presence in Sioux Falls is experiencing network issues after the company fell victim to a cyberattack.

CNA experienced a “sophisticated cybersecurity attack” earlier this week which caused a network disruption and impacted many CNA systems, according to a release from the company.

The company disconnected its systems from the network “out of an abundance of caution.” CNA notified employees and is providing workarounds where possible so the company can continue operating and serving the needs of policyholders to the best of its ability.

CNA officials say the company has alerted law enforcement and will be cooperating with them, as the company conducts its own investigation. Officials are still unsure whether any customer’s data was affected, but they say the company will notify anyone impacted.

More details are available on the company’s website, which currently redirects to an alert page with information about the attack.

CNA is based in Chicago, Ill., but has a large office building in downtown Sioux Falls.

