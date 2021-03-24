Coyotes proud of season after first round loss to Oregon in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Dakota News Now) -The USD women came on strong in the second half of Monday’s NCAA tournament game against Oregon, out-scoring the Ducks after intermission. But an 0 for 21 second quarter put them in a 34-9 hole at half-time that was too big of a margin to recover from. Hannah Sjerven had 18 points and 12 rebounds and our Athlete of the Week Liv Korngable had 15 points. But the much taller Ducks advanced with a 67-47 win.

Afterwards we heard from head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her senior center about the season and how finishing strong will only help moving forward.

Plitzuweit said, ”They have worked their tales off, they did a tremendous job all season. They had a chance to play in the big dance and certainly got better as this game wore on and that’s going to help us as we move forward.”

Hannah Sjerven said ”We played really good teams all year in the Summit League and in our non-conference and I don’t think there was a game where we gave up once and I think that’s something for us to be really proud of. We have the conference tournament championship to be proud of and that’s a big accomplishment and something we want to keep do. So losing, it stings right now but I don’t think we have to hang our heads on this season.”

The Coyotes made their 3rd straight NCAA appearance after winning their 2nd straight Summit League tournament. And with most of the seniors planning to return for an extra season, the future looks bright for Coach P’s team.

