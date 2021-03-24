Advertisement

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents ‘The Little Prince’

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is a program for young theatre students in the Sioux Falls area. Professionals teach and mentor the students as they prepare for professional-level performances. The latest performance is “The Little Prince.”

It opens Friday at the Washington Pavilion. The director, Rebekah Merriman, describes the play as a production that is based off a children’s book that is really for adults. An aviator’s plane crashes and he is stranded in the Sahara Desert. A mysterious child appears and asks him to draw a sheep. The aviator is annoyed but distracted from his crisis. The play follows their story together.

There will be a few protocols in place for the performances to try and help keep people safe and healthy during the pandemic. All of the actors will wear masks during the performances. Guests are also asked to wear masks. People will be seated so they’re socially distanced. There are performances Friday through Sunday in the Belbas Theater at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Performances are at 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

