Dog rescued in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battalion chief Steve Brunette, the fire started Tuesday night at a home on Duluth Avenue near 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue.

When firefighters got there about 8:30 PM, they found the fire on the first floor. Before they arrived, everyone was already out of the home. Crews were eventually able to rescue a dog that was trapped on the second floor.

It took them about 10 minutes to put the fire out, but they stayed on scene for about two hours. The home sustained moderate smoke damage. No one was injured in the incident.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

